HPD’s safety tips to enjoy Midnight on Front Street

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is gearing up for the third in-person Midnight on Front Street celebration and the Hattiesburg Police Department is a big part of making the night happen.

Officers will be around downtown to help with crowds, parking, firework show safety and more.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore says if you are celebrating you need to have a plan in place before you go out for the night.

“You know parking at some point in time will certainly be limited so we do encourage you to come a little bit early. There’s plenty of parking around the downtown area. Also, Hub City Transit will be running as well from several places in town,” Moore says.

MHP will be enforcing a special holiday patrol and HPD will also be diligently patrolling the city.

“So of course you know if you do decide to drink during your holiday celebration, please have a designated driver. When you do leave your vehicle please don’t leave your keys inside your vehicle and that not only goes for new year’s day, even for new year’s day, that goes anytime especially in the hub city, you park your car somewhere. Don’t leave your keys in it, especially in the ignition or on the visor or in the center console. Lock your doors and take your keys with you,” says Moore.

Moore reminds people that fireworks are illegal inside city limits and officers will be writing citations.

“It’s not because we’d like to put a damper on the fun, it’s because it is also a safety issue. You know, we have a lot of houses in the City of Hattiesburg that are very close together and all that can take is is one stray firework resulting in a house fire or something like that,” he explains.

There will be a professional fireworks show downtown that people are invited to come to see.

“We want everybody to come to enjoy the firework show. One thing that we really tie into that and stress is that there will be barricades in place. Those barricades will be around the drop zones for fireworks. If there are people that are in those locations, they can’t shoot the fireworks. We’ll have officers posted on both sides of those that way in the effort to help continue to keep people back. It’s just a safety precaution that way in the event stuff was to fall, things like that, that way everything goes off without a hitch,” explains Moore.

Roads downtown will close starting at 4 p.m. Friday and live music starts at 8 p.m.

Hub City Transit will run a special route between 40th Avenue and downtown from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

