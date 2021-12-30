How to cope with seasonal depression

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holiday season coming to an end, seasonal depression is at its peak according to medical leaders.

The holidays can be a cheerful time for family and friends, but they can also add extra stress. Caroline Smith who is the director of addiction services at Pine Grove explained why people may feel a sense of sadness during this time.

“What is also contributing to holiday blues is that this holiday season comes when the days are the shortest during the calendar year. And, because of the time change, it’s darker earlier, so people have less opportunity to be in natural sunlight. And SAD, seasonal affective disorder. Many people suffer from that and it’s most often experienced in January and February,” said Smith.

Smith also says people can have unrealistic expectations of wanting a perfect holiday, which can eventually lead to you feeling overwhelmed. This is one of the many reasons why it’s important to get back into your pre-holiday routine.

“There’s going to be a rebound effect where the brain tries to achieve homeostasis it doesn’t just go there, it goes to the other side often and we have these symptoms of depression and the blues,” said Smith.

Therapist Rhonda Smith at South Central Behavioral Health explains there are symptoms people should look out for.

“Symptoms of seasonal depressions are just a change in your behavior. You want to withdraw from other people, you find yourself either sleeping too much or not sleeping enough. You have more of a sense of hopelessness and helplessness. If anytime you have a change in your mood, you may want to take a look and see what is causing it,” said Smith.

Smith also suggests getting as much natural sunlight as you can, along with making sure you’re taking your daily vitamins such as Vitamin C.

“If you feel like you need help, reach out for therapy, reach out for medication if you need to. If it’s something as serious as having suicidal thoughts, always reach out for help,” said Smith.

Both experts say being mindful of your emotions is the key to moving through the holiday transition successfully.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.