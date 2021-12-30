Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man wanted for active warrants

Bell is believed to be in the Pike County, Magnolia area.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are attempting to locate an individual with an active warrant in connection to a Hub City crime.

On No. 14, HPD responded to a report of a disturbance on West 7th Street around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman was injured in an apparent shooting and altercation.

HPD said she was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned the suspect was the woman’s husband, Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg.

HPD has an active warrant for his arrest for domestic violence - aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Bell is believed to be in the Pike County, Magnolia area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867) or contact your local law enforcement agency.

