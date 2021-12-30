Win Stuff
Deer discovered with chronic wasting disease in Warren County

Buck looking into camera
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks administered a positive test for chronic wasting disease in a deer in Warren County.

The buck was reported to MDWFP earlier this month because of its emaciated and lethargic condition.

The deer was found about four miles north of Vicksburg.

Since February 2018, 111 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease across nine different counties.

According to the CDC< chronic wasting disease can lead to drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic symptoms in animals.

The disease is fatal to animals and there is no known cure.

There have been no reported cases in people, but some studies suggest there could be a risk to humans who eat meat from CWD-infected animals or come into contact

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.

