Deadline approaching for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Private nonprofit organizations in Mississippi eligible for a Small Business Administration loan have a February 4 filing deadline.

The SBA’s federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are for working capital needs from organizations impacted by the severe winter storms on Feb. 11-19, 2021.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2 percent and terms up to 30 years.

The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.

You can find SBA disaster loan applications here if you have not applied.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.