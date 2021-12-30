Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Deadline approaching for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm

Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Private nonprofit organizations in Mississippi eligible for a Small Business Administration loan have a February 4 filing deadline.

The SBA’s federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are for working capital needs from organizations impacted by the severe winter storms on Feb. 11-19, 2021.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2 percent and terms up to 30 years.

The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.

You can find SBA disaster loan applications here if you have not applied.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community...
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
The scene of the fire has now been cleared.
Wednesday night fire damages home in Hattiesburg
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Justin Obriant is charged in Jones County with possession of a controlled substance.
JCSD arrests 2 men on drug charges
An artist’s rendering shows the Polar Security Cutter design. The Navy's PSCs are 460 feet in...
VT Halter Marine awarded Navy contract for second Polar Security Cutter
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
6pm Headlines 12/29
6pm Headlines 12/29