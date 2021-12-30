JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - For the fourth time since August, judges throughout Mississippi will wield the discretion to postpone jury trials.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.

The order also gave individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022.

Emergency Administrative Order 25 is the fourth emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials.

The Dec. 30 order leaves in effect other safety provisions re-implemented Aug. 5, including:

Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants

Courts are authorized to use teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts

Courts can conduct felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Chief Justice Randolph reemphasized in the most recent order that “all local and state courts—municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts—shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties.”

Chief Justice Randolph said in the Dec. 30 order, “Unfortunately, circumstances continue to deteriorate. In addition to the Delta variant of COVID-19, our State now faces the Omicron variant, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the new reported cases, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

“These variants are more contagious and spreading multiple times faster than the original strains. As of Dec. 14, 2021, there were 575 new COVID-19 confirmed infections in Mississippi. Approximately two weeks later, the number of confirmed cases increased more than eightfold, to 4,885 cases. The Mississippi Department of Health reports that number includes over 4,700 persons who were not vaccinated, representing 97 percent of the new cases.”

A copy of the Dec. 30 order is at this link: https://courts.ms.gov/appellatecourts/docket/sendPDF.php?f=700_571005.pdf&c=92966&a=N&s=2.

