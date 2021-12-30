COVID-19 cases increasing in Covington County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at Covington County Hospital is seeing a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The hospital tested more than 600 people at all of its clinics Tuesday.

At its Express Care Drive-Thru Tuesday, 45 percent of people who came through tested positive for COVID.

A few months ago, monoclonal antibody treatments were readily available for those who were COVID-positive, but now hospital staff say those treatments are hard to find.

“At this point, there is a statewide and nationwide shortage, so we’re just not able to give it to anybody that tests positive for COVID,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “At this point, to receive that monoclonal antibody treatment, you need to be 65 or older, or be severely immuno-compromised.”

Covington County Hospital is conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Collins, Sumrall, Magee and Taylorsville.

