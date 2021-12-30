City of Laurel issues ‘boil-water’ notice for homes along Baldwin Drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A precautionary “boil water” notice has been issued for 15 connections on Baldwin Drive because of a water-line repair in the area.

The following addresses are affected on Baldwin Drive: 3801; 3802; 3803; 3808; 3809; 3812; 3815; 3816; 3825; 3850;3862; 4000; 4001; 4002; and 4003.

Residents were notified via door hangers.

Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms and Howard Industries were not affected.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact City of Laurel’s Department of Water Production at (601) 428-6464.

