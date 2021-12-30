Win Stuff
Chief justice issues emergency COVID-19 order

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday,...
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022.

Emergency Administrative Order 25 is the fourth emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts are also authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The Dec. 30 order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Chief Justice Randolph reemphasized in the most recent order that “all local and state courts, municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts, shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties.”

A copy of the Dec. 30 order is below:

