Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community...
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
The scene of the fire has now been cleared.
Wednesday night fire damages home in Hattiesburg
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Justin Obriant is charged in Jones County with possession of a controlled substance.
JCSD arrests 2 men on drug charges
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks
An artist’s rendering shows the Polar Security Cutter design. The Navy's PSCs are 460 feet in...
VT Halter Marine awarded Navy contract for second Polar Security Cutter
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law