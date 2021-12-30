Bicyclist dies after Hattiesburg crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -On Wednesday, a Hattiesburg man who was involved in a recent traffic accident died from his injuries.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said 43-year-old Christopher Hawthorn was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 40th Avenue last week on Dec. 23 around 7 p.m.

HPD said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Since the incident involved a traffic fatality, anyone who happened to witness the incident is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.

