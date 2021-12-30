Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after Hattiesburg crash

Christopher Hawthorn, 43, of Hattiesburg, was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a...
Christopher Hawthorn, 43, of Hattiesburg, was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -On Wednesday, a Hattiesburg man who was involved in a recent traffic accident died from his injuries.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said 43-year-old Christopher Hawthorn was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 40th Avenue last week on Dec. 23 around 7 p.m.

HPD said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Since the incident involved a traffic fatality, anyone who happened to witness the incident is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community...
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening
The scene of the fire has now been cleared.
Wednesday night fire damages home in Hattiesburg
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
A witness reported that the vehicle was driving south on Highway 11 when it appeared the driver...
Occupants trapped in rolled-over vehicle on Hwy. 11

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
The City of Laurel issued a boil-water notice affecting 15 addresses along Baldwin Drive.
City of Laurel issues ‘boil-water’ notice for homes along Baldwin Drive
The driver said he was able to exit the vehicle through the driver’s side door then onto the...
Truck crashes into drainage ditch off I-59
First-degree murder warrants were sworn against 18-year-old Frederick Allen in a Dec. 16...
Murder warrants issued for December shooting that left 2 dead
Midday Headlines 12/30
Midday Headlines 12/30