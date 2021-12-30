12/30 Ryan’s “Damp” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Thankfully, yesterday didn’t end up bringing any strong storms into the area, but we will still see a chance of showers this morning. There’s even a very low chance of a stay thunderstorm before lunchtime, but I’d be shocked to see one develop as everything winds down. Expect instead isolated showers across the area before noon, with clearing skies and some sun peaking through after. Things will remain fairly quiet from this afternoon into Saturday evening, just cloudy from time to time with some spotty shower activity, but a stronger front will be pushing in after that. This one has a higher chance of severe weather than what we saw yesterday, which right now is still only warned as “marginal” for the Pine Belt, but that is likely to change some.

For today, expect likely record breaking/tying highs and lows. This morning’s low will bottom out near 70 degrees, beating 1990′s record of 68. We’ll rise into the low 80s in the afternoon hours, which would at least tie today’s record of 80 degrees set om 1951. Morning showers will slowly give way to some afternoon sun.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.