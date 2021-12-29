Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche

By KECI Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE CITY, Mont. (KECI) - An avalanche in Montana killed two cousins who were snowmobiling on Monday.

Park County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue said Jesse Thelen, 43, and Carl Thelen, 40, were buried in the snow and ice while they were snowmobiling. Six others in their group used their rescue equipment to find the men, but they were unable to revive them.

The avalanche broke 5 feet deep and about 300 feet wide on a southeast-facing slope.

“The issue is really the type of terrain that different users like to recreate in. For advanced snowmobilers and skiers and users, they like to be in steeper terrain, and steeper terrain is where avalanches happen,” National Forest Avalanche Center forecaster Dave Zin said.

Avalanche forecasters said considerable avalanche danger persists in the mountains around Cooke City and West Yellowstone. This means human-triggered avalanches are likely on steep slopes in these areas.

“This is a fairly typical set up for us. We get snow, some of it is weaker. We get more snow, and that loading and stressing of the snowpack is what causes avalanches,” Zin said.

Zin said no matter how experienced you are, you should always check avalanche conditions in the area before going out.

Copyright 2021 KECI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
CDC cuts isolation protocols in half for vaccinated people.
CDC reduces isolation guidelines for vaccinated people
44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest

Latest News

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Cancer patient gets 3D-printed pelvis, new lease on life