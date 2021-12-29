Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash

Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway near Bush Dairy Road.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenage girls escaped injury in a rollover crash on Bush Dairy Road Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger of a GMC Yukon told Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies that the vehicle began sliding on the wet road at a curve near the bridges on Bush Dairy Road.

The vehicle left the roadway and flipped down the embankment before landing wheels down on a stump and metal fence posts.

JCSD said both teens were medically evaluated on scene and declined medical transport with a parent’s permission. Both girls had one of parent arrive on scene.

Bush Dairy Road was closed to traffic for a short time as vehicle recovery operations proceeded.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the incident along with Shady Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and EMServ Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Pine Belt according to a local doctor.
Omicron accounts for majority of COVID-19 cases in the Pine Belt, local doctor says
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck

Latest News

HPD located missing teen, Charles Gaines, a17, and he is safe.
Missing Hattiesburg teen found safe
A surge in COVID -19 variants has led to the Jackson Zoo being closed through Jan. 6.
Jackson Zoo closed by mayor’s executive order
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
6pm Headlines 12/28
6pm Headlines 12/28