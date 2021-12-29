Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenage girls escaped injury in a rollover crash on Bush Dairy Road Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger of a GMC Yukon told Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies that the vehicle began sliding on the wet road at a curve near the bridges on Bush Dairy Road.

The vehicle left the roadway and flipped down the embankment before landing wheels down on a stump and metal fence posts.

JCSD said both teens were medically evaluated on scene and declined medical transport with a parent’s permission. Both girls had one of parent arrive on scene.

Bush Dairy Road was closed to traffic for a short time as vehicle recovery operations proceeded.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the incident along with Shady Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and EMServ Ambulance Service.

