Some parking lots to close during Laurel’s ‘Downtown Countdown’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several parking lots will be closed during Laurel Main Street and BancorpSouth’s ‘Downtown Countdown’ event on New Year’s Eve.

According to event organizers, both Oak Street and North Magnolia Street will close meaning the parallel spots will be unavailable.

Additionally, the parking lots behind the old Fred’s building, the Rusty Chandelier and behind Freedom Nails will also be closed.

There are other places, however, the roughly 10,000 expected attendees can park.

“There’s a lot of parking on Front Street,” said Keri Rowell, Downtown Countdown Chair. “There’s a lot kind of close to the post office and we have plenty of parking on other parallel spots by the Laurel Little Theatre and then there’s a great parking lot kind of behind the Loft and the United Methodist Church as well that holds a lot of cars.”

Downtown Countdown kicks off at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.