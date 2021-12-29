‘Slight’ risk for severe weather Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A front is approaching the area, and the Storm Prediction Center has the Pine Belt under a slight-to-marginal risk of severe weather.

Right now, the northern third of the Pine Belt is under the “slight,” level two of five, while the southernmost two thirds are under the lower “marginal” risk.

These designations mean severe weather is possible, just not likely.

The reason for this is a lack of upper-level support and structure. All the ingredients for severe weather are there: warm, unstable air, a decent low-level jet, mid-level dry air and wind shear but it still isn’t likely they’ll come together this far south.

Not likely does not mean “not impossible” however, so be sure to remain weather aware this afternoon and evening.

Our window for severe weather starts around 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until midnight. This is when our severe weather parameters, low as they are, will be at their maximum.

During this time, expect to see a few more showers and thunderstorms on the radar, and slightly stronger as well. Be on the lookout for heavy rains, lightning and gusting winds.

Hail and tornadoes will be hard to come by with chances in the less than 5% range. Wind will be the most likely issue we may have, with wind gusts more than 60 mph possible.

Once again, severe weather is not expected, but we are asking you to be weather aware during this time and have multiple ways to receive warnings if one is issued.

Turn on that NOAA Weather Radio if you have one and download our free First Alert Weather app.

After this front passes, we’ll see some slight clearing for Thursday and Friday, but another, more robust storm system is moving in Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.