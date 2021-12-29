Win Stuff
Omicron accounts for majority of COVID-19 cases in the Pine Belt, local doctor says

Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Pine Belt according to a local doctor.
Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Pine Belt according to a local doctor.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re now seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation and here in the Pine Belt.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported nearly 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

A local doctor says the majority of those cases are the Omicron variant.

“The last statistic that I got was about 73 percent of the cases are now Omicron,” said Rambod Rouhbakhsh, MD, Hattiesburg Clinic & Forrest General Hospital.

Dr. Rouhbakhsh says the Omicron variant is two to three times more contagious than the Delta variant which he says was four times more contagious than the original variant.

“The way these variants have gone in the past is that they very quickly overtake the previous one,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh. “They just become more fit and they kind of take over very, very quickly.”

He says those that have not yet been vaccinated should get the shot soon, and that those vaccinated should get the booster shot to fight this variant.

“Getting a booster will be crucial... what we’re seeing is the people who are getting boosted are obviously getting less infections and hopefully it’ll end up being less severe as well but that, again, is yet to be determined,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh.

Dr. Rouhbakhsh says the need for boosters is largely concerning how contagious the variant is and the threat it poses to healthcare workers.

“This is a really good time to get it while medical personnel are not overwhelmed because bear in mind, we’re going to get this as well,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh. “So, we’re going to probably have some staff shortages coming up in the next couple two to three weeks. I can tell people within my department anecdotally we have had people go out and get tested. This is obviously coming off the holidays and people having symptoms. So, we’re concerned that we’re going to have some staffing shortages here. So, that’s likely going to make it harder for people to go get vaccines and go get tested and all of that stuff.”

He adds people should continue wearing masks as they are very effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

