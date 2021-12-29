Win Stuff
Occupants trapped in rolled-over vehicle on Hwy. 11

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At least two individuals were trapped in their vehicle after it rolled over on Highway 11 near Ellisville on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and South Jones Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

JCSD said both individuals were pulled from the wreck. Their conditions are not known at this time.

A witness reported that the vehicle was driving south on Highway 11 when it appeared the driver lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled over on its side.

Both occupants were responsive. They were later taken to a local hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service for further treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived and took control of the scene. The crash is now under their investigation.

Traffic may still be congested at this time.

According to JCSD, This is the second report of a vehicle rolling over on Wednesday.

