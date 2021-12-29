MSDH: Nearly 3,600 Mississippians added to COVID rolls

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that

nearly 3,600 Mississippians had been added to the new COVID-19 count.

MSDH said that 3,594 new cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition, reported said 19 new deaths related to COVID were reported. Twelve occurred between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, including one in Marion County.

Seven other deaths, including one in Forrest County, were discovered during an examination of death certificates ranging from Aug. 28 to Dec. 20.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 538,852 and 10,439, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 59,080 COVID-19 cases and 1,058 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,527 cases, 96 deaths

Forrest: 14,327 cases, 263 deaths

Jasper: 3,475 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,469 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,117 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,500 cases, 115 deaths

Perry: 2,191 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,474 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 509,667 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,445,024 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,443,274 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,532,663 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

