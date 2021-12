HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager who had not been seen near his home since Dec. 10 was located and is safe.

Earlier this month, the Hattiesburg Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating Charles Gaines, 17.

Gaines was last seen more than three weeks ago in the 400 block of Bowling Street.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.