LPD warns of scam call uptick during holiday season

LPD is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks may be in the giving spirit this time of year, which is why a local law enforcement agency is reminding people to be aware of scam calls.

According to LPD Chief Tommy Cox, there is typically an uptick in scam calls this time of year.

Cox says while those calls come in a variety of scams, one that is particularly tricky for callers to identify is a call from a phone number disguised as a Laurel Police Department number.

There are several ways to identify these and other types of scam calls, but Cox has a few things people can look out for to help better identify them.

“Two things I always tell people... if they talk about wiring money or a pre-paid credit card...that is just two things that should make your antenna go up because they want you to give your money in that way because when it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Cox. “They have it immediately and there’s no way for us to get it back.”

Scam calls can be reported to LPD by calling 601-425-4711.

