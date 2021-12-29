Jackson Zoo closed by mayor’s executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoo and Livingston Park will be closed to the public from from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6.

Non-essential city employees will be working remotely, so any non-animal care related issues will be handled as usual, but please be patient with any delays.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 Delta and Omicron cases within the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6.

“2 Dollar Tuesday” will be postponed to Jan. 11. Tickets will become available online Monday, Jan. 10th, along with tickets for the normal zoo hours of Thursday through Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm.

