Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jackson Zoo closed by mayor’s executive order

A surge in COVID -19 variants has led to the Jackson Zoo being closed through Jan. 6.
A surge in COVID -19 variants has led to the Jackson Zoo being closed through Jan. 6.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoo and Livingston Park will be closed to the public from from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6.

Non-essential city employees will be working remotely, so any non-animal care related issues will be handled as usual, but please be patient with any delays.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 Delta and Omicron cases within the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6.

“2 Dollar Tuesday” will be postponed to Jan. 11. Tickets will become available online Monday, Jan. 10th, along with tickets for the normal zoo hours of Thursday through Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
CDC cuts isolation protocols in half for vaccinated people.
CDC reduces isolation guidelines for vaccinated people
44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest

Latest News

One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
6pm Headlines 12/28
6pm Headlines 12/28
Town leaders work to bring a grocery store to Heidelberg
Town leaders work to bring a grocery store to Heidelberg
10pm Headlines 12/28
10pm Headlines 12/28