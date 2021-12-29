Win Stuff
Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded to the Multnomah Falls trail for a report that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet.

It said the woman was clinging to a tree root 300 feet over a cliff. Bystanders gave her some small rope to help her.

Firefighters lowered a rope technician to the woman and tied her into its rope system to bring her to safety. She was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

