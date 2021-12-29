Hattiesburg releases plans for Midnight on Front Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the city of Hattiesburg announced its official schedule for Midnight on Front Street.

“We are excited about the return of midnight on Front Street. We want Hattiesburg to be the New Year’s Eve destination, and we are becoming that. We want people to plan ahead and make good decisions and have a lot of fun but also a safe time,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

That’s exactly what Khalil Pope is planning to do Friday night.

“I’m going to be right here downtown on Front Street, trying to enjoy New Year’s Eve,” said Pope.

If you’ve got plans like Pope, the mayor says there are a few things to note for planning purposes.

“Downtown will be shut down starting at four o’clock on Friday afternoon. We will leave Mobile Street open till 6 p.m. because we have some commuters going through there. The stage will start being set up around then and they will be closed for the duration of the event,” said Barker.

Closing downtown means blocking off some major streets, which can make parking a struggle. That’s one of the reasons why the city will provide public transportation.

“Hub City Transit will start running from 7 p.m. (on Dec. 31) to 2 a.m. (Jan. 1). It will follow mostly the blue route, which will go from midtown near the Keg and Barrel into downtown,” said Barker.

If you're making plans to share New Year's Eve with us at Midnight on Front Street, we have several details you need to... Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Pope was born and raised in Hattiesburg but said he’s never been to Midnight on Front Street

“Usually, we fry fish at my house, with my mama and my grandad, we shoot fireworks and (we) might order pizza. It’s always fun there (at) the Pope household,” said Pope

Even though he’s usually with his family, he’s excited about the big party downtown.

“You know, I just want to try something new. You’ve got to be open to trying new things. I think coming downtown, in my home city, in the home state is super special, and I’m looking forward to doing that,” said Pope.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.