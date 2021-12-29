Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County on drug charges

Nathan Wright of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken to jail Tuesday night after Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and narcotics agents came up with 12 grams of ecstasy during a traffic stop.

JCSD said that Deputy Jeff Monk had pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 59 driven by Nathan Wright.

After Monk and JCSD narcotics investigators turned up 12 grams of MDMA in Wright’s car.

Wright subsequently was arrested and charge with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Wright remains in Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

