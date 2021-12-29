Win Stuff
Financial literacy class coming to students in Hattiesburg

5th graders at Rowan Elementary school will take a class about finances in the New Year.
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifth-grade students at Rowan Elementary School will start a special new class in the new year. It will teach them about financial literacy.

“Studies show that kids who have gotten financial literacy have less credit card debt, to make better financial decisions with their student loans while they’re in college, and they retire within them,” said Tony Reimonenq.

Tony Reimonenq is the executive director of linked up, a nonprofit focused on economic development. He says in January fifth grade students at rowan elementary school will receive financial literacy classes.

“It would help them make better financial decisions. Prior to becoming an adult, most of the time, we don’t really discover financial sense until after we made the financial mistakes,” said Reimonenq.

The class will last for nine weeks. When it’s over, they are going to offer something for adults.

“Where our community sponsor Community Bank is gonna teach the adults about creditworthiness, understanding banking, and also do low-interest loans to help people rebuild credit,” said Reimonenq.

Reimonenq said the student in both classes can expect to learn four major points.

“We’re going to teach them the four gees to building wealth. One, how to prevent themselves from getting into debt. How to grow their wealth, and how to grow and gain the knowledge of creditworthiness. And ultimately how to give back,” said Reimonenq.

Reimonenq says his goal is to be able to bring this class to all 82 counties in Mississippi.

If you’d like to find out more, you can contact Reimonenq at 601 325 4578 or trj@linkedupempowermentcenter.org

