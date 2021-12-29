A few possible storms overnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

We could see a few strong to severe storms tonight with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

For Wednesday, we will likely start off with some fog in the early morning hours but that will quickly burn off, and by late afternoon into the evening hours, we do have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Some could be severe with one are two tornadoes possible. Now is the time to make sure your weather radios are working properly and make sure you have the WDAM weather app downloaded on your phone. The highs will be around 80.

For Thursday, we have a 50 percent chance for more showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows by Friday morning will be in the mid-60s.

During the day on Friday, there is only a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s. Friday night is looking like a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 60s.

New Year’s Day looks to be partly cloudy with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s and the chance for rain is 70 percent by late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

By Sunday into late Sunday morning, a cold front will sweep through the Pine Belt followed by much colder weather. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to mid-50s and lows in the lower 30s.

Sunny and much colder weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.