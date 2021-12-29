Win Stuff
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening

The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community Tuesday evening.
The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community Tuesday evening.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was hospitalized Tuesday after losing control of his vehicle and flipping into a roadside ditch.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle rollover on Little Sawmill Road in the Calhoun community Tuesday.

The adult male driver apparently lost control of his passenger vehicle and left the roadway striking the corner of a building and also adjacent trees.

The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway and flipped into the ditch.

Despite his injuries, the driver was able to get out his vehicle and walk to a nearby residence for help.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver was taken by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

Calhoun Fire & Rescue also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
