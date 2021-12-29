Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

DMR in early phase of oyster setting project

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is in Phase I of its Remote Oyster Setting...
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is in Phase I of its Remote Oyster Setting Facility Project. It’s a measure aimed at growing and harvesting more oysters in our local waters.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is in Phase I of its Remote Oyster Setting Facility Project. It’s a measure aimed at growing and harvesting more oysters in our local waters.

During Phase I, planning activities assess the overall feasibility of the facility and determine infrastructure layout, ongoing operational and maintenance costs, setting efficiencies and production milestones.

The MDMR identified the Port of Gulfport as the ideal location to situate the proposed Oyster Setting Facility due to its logistic efficiencies of cultch transportation into and out of the setting facility, the site’s capacity to support the facility, optimal water quality conditions, which include salinity regimes, and an existing relationship with the Port of Gulfport.

“Our MDMR staff have worked diligently on this project, and so far, the results have exceeded our expectations,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “They have performed this series of medium scale runs throughout the 2021 setting season to determine water quality parameters and testing points which are indicative of successful oyster set and survival to deployment. We are eager to see how these results shape the next phase of the project.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community...
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases
A surge in COVID -19 variants has led to the Jackson Zoo being closed through Jan. 6.
Jackson Zoo closed by mayor’s executive order

Latest News

Covington County Hospital has seen a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the last few...
COVID-19 cases increasing in Covington County
Several parking lots will be closed during 'Downtown Countdown' in Laurel Friday.
Some parking lots to close during Laurel’s ‘Downtown Countdown’
Town leaders work to bring a grocery store to Heidelberg
Town leaders work to bring a grocery store to Heidelberg
map details street closures
Hattiesburg releases plans for Midnight on Front Street
If you have any questions about the event, you can call Bay Springs City Hall at (601)-764-4112.
Bay Springs to host fireworks show on Thursday