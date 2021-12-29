DMR in early phase of oyster setting project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is in Phase I of its Remote Oyster Setting Facility Project. It’s a measure aimed at growing and harvesting more oysters in our local waters.

During Phase I, planning activities assess the overall feasibility of the facility and determine infrastructure layout, ongoing operational and maintenance costs, setting efficiencies and production milestones.

The MDMR identified the Port of Gulfport as the ideal location to situate the proposed Oyster Setting Facility due to its logistic efficiencies of cultch transportation into and out of the setting facility, the site’s capacity to support the facility, optimal water quality conditions, which include salinity regimes, and an existing relationship with the Port of Gulfport.

“Our MDMR staff have worked diligently on this project, and so far, the results have exceeded our expectations,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “They have performed this series of medium scale runs throughout the 2021 setting season to determine water quality parameters and testing points which are indicative of successful oyster set and survival to deployment. We are eager to see how these results shape the next phase of the project.”

