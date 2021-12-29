Win Stuff
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle and ran into a culvert.(WMC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA Miss. (WDAM) - A 68-year Columbia woman died Tuesday morning she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a culvert.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that troopers responded to a fatal crash on Mississippi 13 in Marion County at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

MHP’s initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Cynthia Boone of Columbia was traveling north on Mississippi 13 when she lost control and crashed into a culvert.

MHP said Boone received fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

