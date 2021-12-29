Win Stuff
Bay Springs to host fireworks show on Thursday

The city is hosting a fireworks show Thursday night at city hall.
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Fireworks will light up the sky in every direction on Friday Night.

In the City of Bay Springs, however, it will happen a day earlier on Thursday.

The city is hosting a fireworks showcase starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at city hall.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the new year with our community, and we are so excited! We hope to have a great turnout and start making this a tradition and contribute to our lifelong saying of Bay Springs being ‘Some Place Special,’” said Megan Swede, community development director.

Residents can park between the city hall and the DHS building.

If you have any questions about the event, you can call Bay Springs City Hall at (601)-764-4112.

