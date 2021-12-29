Bay Springs to host fireworks show on Thursday

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Fireworks will light up the sky in every direction on Friday Night.

In the City of Bay Springs, however, it will happen a day earlier on Thursday.

The city is hosting a fireworks showcase starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at city hall.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the new year with our community, and we are so excited! We hope to have a great turnout and start making this a tradition and contribute to our lifelong saying of Bay Springs being ‘Some Place Special,’” said Megan Swede, community development director.

Residents can park between the city hall and the DHS building.

If you have any questions about the event, you can call Bay Springs City Hall at (601)-764-4112.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.