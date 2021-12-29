Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Pine Belt according to a local doctor.
Omicron accounts for majority of COVID-19 cases in the Pine Belt, local doctor says
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck
A surge in COVID -19 variants has led to the Jackson Zoo being closed through Jan. 6.
Jackson Zoo closed by mayor’s executive order

Latest News

Nathan Wright of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County on drug charges
Christine Cloud
Missing Hattiesburg teenager found, safe
The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community...
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases
The COVID variants continued to fuel a slew of new cases, not only in Mississippi but across...
MSDH: Nearly 3,600 Mississippians added to COVID rolls