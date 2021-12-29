Win Stuff
12/29 Ryan’s “Rainy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Rainy weather to start the day, with thunderstorms picking up as we end it.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

A wet Wednesday is in store for us today. Like yesterday, we’ll begin with sprinkles and a few light showers in the area. As we head into the afternoon, they’ll become slightly more frequent and a few thunderstorms will develop as well, but the chance of severe weather has fallen. Yesterday the Pine Belt was under a “slight” risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5, but it has now been lowered to “marginal,” level 1 of 5. That means severe weather, including tornadoes, has a much lower chance of occurring, but it still isn’t zero...so remain weather aware this afternoon/evening. We’ll keep cloud cover and rain chances with us off-and-on for the rest of the week, with another, more likely chance of severe weather returning for Saturday as our next front moves through. This front will bring hard freeze conditions along with its exceptionally cold air.

Today, expect a warm sunrise temperature near 67 degrees with cloudy skies a spotty showers. Rain chances increase to 40% through the afternoon, and thunderstorms are possible along with a high near 81. Expect further warming into another humid night.

