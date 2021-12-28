Year in review: Vaccination rates in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Throughout 2021, many vaccines and treatments were established to combat COVID-19.

With Operation Warp Speed, pharmaceutical companies developed vaccinations for Coronavirus at a quicker rate than normal.

This and other factors caused vaccine hesitancy through people worldwide, but others adopted the vaccine as soon as it became available, starting the first and largest vaccination surge in 2021.

“That was about the week of Feb. 27 through the week of March 6. If you recall, we first got access to the vaccines around that time,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, M.D. “So, the people that were geared up and ready to go, a lot of us physicians, got vaccinated at that time. A lot of elderly folks that had a reasonable fear for their lives with this illness got vaccinated.”

The initial surge slowed throughout the spring months, seeing some of the lowest numbers of the year.

“I think through the course of the year, we were able to determine that we had administered the vaccine to pretty much everybody who wanted it,” said Forrest General Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Steven Farrell, M.D. “Then, we kind of persisted in trying to continue to educate the public that though we thought we vaccinated everyone who wanted it, we needed more people to get the vaccine.”

The Delta variant of COVID-19 emerged around the summer months of July and August. With the spike coming, another vaccination spike emerged statewide.

This was also around the same time in which the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“There is a confounding variable, and the confounding variable is the fact that the delta variant was peaking at that time,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh. “It is difficult to tell whether it was due to full approval being given or people’s concerns about the delta variant, but we did see a spike in vaccinations around that time.”

Vaccination rates have been fluctuating as we have trickled off into the winter months, between a combination of job vaccination mandates and the rise of the Omicron variant.

“I am cautiously optimistic. I am hopeful that we will get around omicron with a combination of first-time vaccinations, boosters and of course we have more tools in the tool chest,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh. “I am hopeful we are going to have a much happier holiday season this year.”

Mississippi remains one of the lowest states in vaccination rates.

