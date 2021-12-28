Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Year in review: Vaccination rates in Mississippi

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Throughout 2021, many vaccines and treatments were established to combat COVID-19.

With Operation Warp Speed, pharmaceutical companies developed vaccinations for Coronavirus at a quicker rate than normal.

This and other factors caused vaccine hesitancy through people worldwide, but others adopted the vaccine as soon as it became available, starting the first and largest vaccination surge in 2021.

“That was about the week of Feb. 27 through the week of March 6. If you recall, we first got access to the vaccines around that time,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, M.D. “So, the people that were geared up and ready to go, a lot of us physicians, got vaccinated at that time. A lot of elderly folks that had a reasonable fear for their lives with this illness got vaccinated.”

The initial surge slowed throughout the spring months, seeing some of the lowest numbers of the year.

“I think through the course of the year, we were able to determine that we had administered the vaccine to pretty much everybody who wanted it,” said Forrest General Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Steven Farrell, M.D. “Then, we kind of persisted in trying to continue to educate the public that though we thought we vaccinated everyone who wanted it, we needed more people to get the vaccine.”

The Delta variant of COVID-19 emerged around the summer months of July and August. With the spike coming, another vaccination spike emerged statewide.

This was also around the same time in which the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“There is a confounding variable, and the confounding variable is the fact that the delta variant was peaking at that time,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh. “It is difficult to tell whether it was due to full approval being given or people’s concerns about the delta variant, but we did see a spike in vaccinations around that time.”

Vaccination rates have been fluctuating as we have trickled off into the winter months, between a combination of job vaccination mandates and the rise of the Omicron variant.

“I am cautiously optimistic. I am hopeful that we will get around omicron with a combination of first-time vaccinations, boosters and of course we have more tools in the tool chest,” said Dr. Rouhbakhsh. “I am hopeful we are going to have a much happier holiday season this year.”

Mississippi remains one of the lowest states in vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man

Latest News

From meal prep to supplements to multivitamins, there are lots of different ways to make sure...
How to incorporate nutrition into healthy New Year’s resolutions
How to incorporate nutrition into healthy New Year’s resolutions
How to incorporate nutrition into healthy New Year’s resolutions
Year in review: Vaccination rates in Mississippi
Year in review: Vaccination rates in Mississippi
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 532,560...
MSDH: 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. over Christmas weekend