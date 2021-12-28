Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 503 on Saturday, Dec. 25, around...
Vossburg man dies in crash on Christmas

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, author Dan Brown is seen in Berlin, Germany.
‘Da Vinci Code’ author settles lawsuit alleging secret life
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
Jamie Calcasola spent 77 days in the hospital with COVID-19 while visiting his parents in North...
Father of 3 narrowly survives COVID-19, has extended hospital stay in a coma during vacation
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas