Record-breaking temperatures recorded across Mississippi on Tuesday, NWS says

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service in Jackson is reporting record-breaking temperatures across Mississippi on Tuesday.

Records were broken at four different airports:

  • Vicksburg/Tallulah: 80 degrees (Previous record was 78 in 1988)
  • Greenwood: 81 degrees (Previous record was 75 in 2015)
  • Meridian: 79 degrees (Previous record was 77 in 2016)
  • Jackson: 79 degrees (Previous record was 77 in 2015)

The record temps were all recorded just before 4:30 p.m.

However, relief is on the way for those bothered by the unseasonable heat.

Highs are expected to dip into the 50s this weekend and into next week, with lows below freezing expected Sunday and Monday.

