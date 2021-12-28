MSDH: 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 2,698 new coronavirus cases were recorded as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

Twenty-two new deaths were also reported with seven deaths happening between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. Another 15 death were reported between Nov. 1 and Dec. 22 from death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 535,258 and 10,420, respectively.

Around 141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were reported in Jones County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 58,760 COVID-19 cases and 1,056 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,485 cases, 96 deaths

Forrest: 14,220 cases, 262 deaths

Jasper: 3,467 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,439 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,038 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,459 cases, 114 deaths

Perry: 2,180 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,472 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH last said 509,667 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,445,024 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,443,274 people fully vaccinated.

All Mississippians aged 5 or older are now eligible for vaccination at hundreds of convenient locations statewide. Vaccinations and boosters are free to all Mississippians.

Homebound persons can also get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending an e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

