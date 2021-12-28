MDOT looks ahead to completing projects in 2022

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you drove across the Pine Belt to visit friends and family this Christmas, you may have noticed a few construction zones along the way.

There are a few big Pine Belt projects that will be finished in 2022 and a few things that are in the works for next year.

“The Interstate 59 overlays should be nearing completion soon as they make good progress with it. We also have our Interstate 59 - Mississippi Highway 42 interchange that is very near completion as well or should be completed by the spring of the year,” said District Engineer Scott White.

The $24 million loop ramp at State Route 42, or Evelyn Gandy Parkway, will be finished soon according to an MDOT update at the end of December.

As for paving on Interstate 59, the seven-mile overlay from U.S. Highway 98 to the Forrest-Lamar county line should also be finished in early 2022. The $11 million project will have supplemental traffic signals and widen the off-ramps at the U.S. Highway 11 interchange.

“I will say the U.S. Highway 49 project from stone county line south gate is a safety-related project,” said White.

Southbound traffic is shifted to the median in a few locations to reconstruct the existing southbound lanes, removing steep vertical curves.

“We had to lay those slopes back in order to do that without buying right away. We build retaining walls to hold the embankment back, and that’s going to improve safety tremendously. We’re also adding shoulders to the outside,” said White.

Coming to Jasper County in early 2022 is $3.3 million of lottery funding, which will pay to overlay 12 miles of State Route 503.

“I realize that people do think this construction is never-ending, it’s going on all the time. We realize that but it’s necessary because our infrastructure as you know, who drive it every day, our infrastructure is getting worse every day. And, so, maintenance needs to take place from time to time to ensure the safety to the traveling public.” said White.

MDOT is also doing Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184.

According to an MDOT update at the end of December, crews are placing drainage structures and moving dirt to form the roadbed for the $4 million project.

There are no major MDOT bridge projects underway in the Pine Belt right now.

You can read about MDOT bridge projects throughout the Southern District in their latest new release.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.