Infrastructure has to keep up with growing Pine Belt cities

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a big year for infrastructure in two of the Pine Belt’s biggest cities.

Those who’ve driven through Hattiesburg or Laurel over the past year notice one color stands out... orange.

“People say, you know, all you’ve got is barrels and cones out,” said Johnny Magee, City of Laurel Mayor.

That’s because both Hattiesburg and Laurel are growing rapidly... and the infrastructure has to keep up.

“A lot of Hattiesburg’s growth predates our administration and probably predates the previous administration’s tenure,” said Toby Barker, City of Hattiesburg Mayor. “And so, we’re very, I mean we’re the Hub City for a reason.”

“...It’s the growing pains that Laurel is experiencing right now,” Magee said. “But we want to fix it so that people can have a better time when they come to Laurel to shop and to live and to worship.”

Barker says Hattiesburg’s biggest infrastructure projects just got started in 2021.

“Everything this year kind of pointed to the two big projects that are going to be happening in the next two years and those are the two overpasses,” Barker said.

He says the city is utilizing $20-million-dollars in federal grants for the new overpasses.

“We just received bids a few weeks ago for the first overpass which will be on the east side of Hall Avenue and we hope to be finalizing that contract in the next month with hopefully construction to begin sometime in the late spring,” Barker said.

In Laurel, there is a large number of construction zones like those on Central Avenue and Leontyne Price Boulevard.

“I know it’s frustrating right now,” Magee said. “It’s painful, believe me, it’s painful to the city to hear the complaints, to see the mud instead of asphalt.”

Magee says there are so many construction zones because of old pipes... some that date back a whole century.

“We’re working on Pipes that have been in the ground for 100 years,” Magee said. “So, we’re trying to fix it to where it’ll be another hundred years before we have to touch it again.”

But, as we head into the new year, both Hattiesburg and Laurel are working to make roads safer.

“In the middle of 2022, we’ll see it all come to fruition,” Magee said. “We will see the completion of these projects and people will be a lot happier.”

Both mayors ask residents for patience as these construction projects continue.

