How to incorporate nutrition into healthy New Year’s resolutions

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - ‘A healthier lifestyle’ - that’s usually a top New Year’s resolution.

With 2022 right around the corner nutritionists are ready to answer your questions and help you find the path for you.

“Nutrition is by far the most important side of any fitness goal,” said Leah Ladner, General Manager at 5 Star Nutrition in Hattiesburg.

That’s the idea behind 5 Star Nutrition and businesses like it. A healthy lifestyle means taking care of your body in the kitchen as well as in the gym.

“You have to think about no matter how hard you work in the gym, if you’re not following through with your nutrition and you’re not supplying your body with the nutrients that it needs to you know to provide your body with the energy during those workouts, you’re never gonna see the results that you want to see,” said Ladner.

From meal prep to supplements to multivitamins, there are lots of different ways to make sure your body is getting the right energy it needs.

“No matter if you’re trying to build muscle, cut body fat, lose weight, gain weight or whatever it is, people walk in the door, they express what goals they’re trying to achieve, and we map it all out for them starting with nutrition, getting them on a very structured meal plan that is specific to their day and their daily routines,” said Ladner.

It’s important to remember, a nutrition journey is different for each person. That’s why a great place to start is talking to your doctor or a nutritionist about your health.

“Just keep in mind that everyone starts somewhere and keep your goal in mind. Sometimes there’s gonna be days that you’re not so motivated but in those times you just need to stay disciplined and that is how you’re going to see the best results,” said Ladner.

Many local gyms and nutrition stores have promotions in the coming weeks to help new customers stay motivated and continue on their journey to reach their goals.

