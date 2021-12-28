HPD warns against false officer phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam, which is claiming that the recipient has unpaid fines or a warrant and will be arrested unless they pay the caller.

The callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, calling from the number 601-564-0370 and claiming to be Officer Kristopher Taylor, badge number 4775.

According to the HPD, this is a scam.

HPD said you should never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone. You should also not purchase money cards and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

Please be aware of this ongoing scam. If you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or the Hattiesburg Municipal Court at 601-545-4933.

