How to reach your 2022 fitness goals

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the start of 2022 right around the corner, fitness goals seem to be at the top of everyone’s New Year’s resolutions list.

Two local gym owners say it’s important to start the new year with realistic fitness goals and to make sure you surround yourself with people who will motivate you.

“15 minutes to 20 minutes a day. It doesn’t have to be hard. It can be walking, it can be you stretching, it can be you doing something. You don’t have to necessarily run track or necessarily do a million sit-ups to be active so just get it started. Maybe 15 minutes one day, 16 the next, 20; until you’re able to get where you want to go,” said Damionah Jones, owner of Thee Sweatboxx.

For those who want to reach their fitness goals in the new year, both gym owners say all you have to do is take it one day at a time.

“If you have a place where you workout that provides 30-minute workouts, home workouts, go to that place. Find what fits your situation and ultimately you’ll come out victorious,” said Lawrence Hopkins, owner of L.A.W Fitness.

