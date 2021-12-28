Win Stuff
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff

FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before Tuesday’s kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team.

The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the country has disrupted a second straight bowl season.

The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled due to virus outbreaks leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams for their games.

North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted by the virus.

Miami, Virginia and Boston College all had to withdraw from their games. Wake Forest is set to play in the Gator Bowl, but will face Rutgers instead of Texas A&M as originally scheduled.

