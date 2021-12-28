Win Stuff
HAPA seeks local artists for utility box series

HAPA looking for local artists for phase three of the utility box series.
HAPA looking for local artists for phase three of the utility box series.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you have traveled on Hardy, 34th or 4th Street in Hattiesburg, you have likely noticed painted utility boxes along the side of the roads.

Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is searching for local and regional artists to start phase three of their utility box series.

In the first two phases of the series, 27 utility boxes have been painted in Hattiesburg and the alliance is looking to nearly double that with phase three.

“We’ve had tremendous feedback from people. Our locals love it, and, also a lot of visitors who come in. They really like taking pictures in front of them use the hashtags on it,” said VISITHattiesburg’s Executive Director, Marlo Dorsey. “It’s just another great way for us to add beauty and celebrate the diversity of our community.”

The deadline for application is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

For more details and submission instructions, interested artists can visit hburgart.com/call/utilitybox3/.

