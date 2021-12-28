Win Stuff
Food, drinks and music in store for Laurel’s Downtown Countdown

By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Just four days remain in 2021, and there are several ways to ring in 2022.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Laurel this year for Laurel Main Street and Bancorp South’s Downtown Countdown.

It all kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with food, drinks and music.

“There’s going to be food trucks and vendors, and they are going to be located around that intersection but on Oak Street. Beer service also starts at 5 and the beer truck will be around where the food is,” said Keri Rowell, promotions chair of Laurel Main Street and chair of Downtown Countdown.

Downtown Countdown is free and open to everyone, but there is a special celebration for kids from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Countdown Kids area opens, and that is in front of Shug’s Cookie Dough & Candy Bar,” Rowell said. “There’s going to be activities and games and jumps and all kinds of fun stuff for kids to do. At 8, we’ll have the kids’ pine cone drop. So, there will be like a shorter firework show and we’ll drop the pine cone, do the light show for that.”

One of the night’s biggest festivities happens at midnight.

“We will have our big pine cone drop and our big firework show,” Rowell said. “It’s about, I think like four to five minutes long and we have a performance from Sista’s With Soul and they sing Auld Lang Syne and they’re really awesome.”

Last year the event was canceled due to COVID-19 but we’re told this year sings a different tune.

“As Laurel Main Street we are always thrilled to get to host events like these that really draw the community to come out together,” Rowell said. “So, I also think a lot of people are probably looking forward to leaving behind like 2020 and 2021 and kind of look to the future for a new year.”

The main stage will be between Patina’s and Freedom Nails.

