Cloudy skies overnight, chance for light rain

Good Monday evening, everyone!

For tonight, look for clouds to increase with a 20 percent chance for light rain after midnight.

During the day on Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for showers and a slight chance for a T-storm or two with highs in the upper 70s.

As we head into Tuesday night, there is a 70 percent chance for showers and T-storms with lows in the mid-60s. It will be breezy as well with south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

On Wednesday, there is a slight risk for severe weather, especially in the afternoon. The main threat appears to be strong winds, but one or two isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

The chance of rain is Wednesday is 30 percent. Showers and T-storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, we only have a slight chance for showers with highs in the upper 70s.

There is a 30percent percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm on New Year’s Eve with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

The chance for rain is around 20 percent Friday night.

As we head into New Years Day, there is a more significant chance for severe weather moving into the area with highs in the upper 70s.

Make sure you monitor the weather for Wednesday and again on Saturday. Finally, after the system moves through on Sunday a much cooler weather pattern will arrive with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.