Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old died Monday morning after his mother found him unresponsive and called 911 for help. Now, Biloxi Police are trying to figure out what exactly happened.

Investigators say the mom called for help around 6 a.m. from the 300 block of St. Mary Blvd. First responders arrived and took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed, but the case is still under investigation by Biloxi Police Department, the Harrison County Coroner’s Office, and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112, (228) 392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
44-year-old Justin Obriant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 503 on Saturday, Dec. 25, around...
Vossburg man dies in crash on Christmas

Latest News

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off Tuesday
6pm Headlines 12/27
6pm Headlines 12/27
10pm Headlines 12/27
10pm Headlines 12/27