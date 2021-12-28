Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting around...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in Marion Co.
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing man

Latest News

One fatal accident led to one death in Jasper County.
MHP’s Holiday Enforcement numbers for Christmas 2021
Fireworks shortage affecting business in the Pine Belt
fireworks
Fireworks shortage affecting business in the Pine Belt
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan