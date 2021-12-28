12/28 Ryan’s “More Clouds” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Today is largely similar to yesterday, but without all the afternoon sun as clouds thicken. It won’t be all grey though, some sun will make it through, but the rest of the week will be considerably more active than the weekend was. Expect few and far between light showers for most of the day, increasing to scattered showers and thunderstorms by tomorrow. There is a “slight” risk for severe weather for Wednesday, which isn’t looking very well organized, but we could see a rogue storm overachieve under the right circumstances. So don’t panic, but be weather aware.

Expect another damp, warm morning with a low near 64, and a nearly record day out there as the high climbs to 79 degrees with cloudy skies and isolated showers. Showers become more frequent into the night, with potentially severe thunderstorms developing Wednesday.

