Vossburg man dies in crash on Christmas

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from the Vossburg community died in a car crash on Christmas.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 503 on Saturday, Dec. 25, around 6:36 a.m.

According to the MHP, a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Darion Milsap was traveling north on Highway 503 when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

Milsap received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to the MHP, a total of 174 crashes, which resulted in 30 injuries with one fatal crash and one death, were investigated during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. This period lasted from Dec. 23 - Dec. 26.

The deadly crash was the one that occurred in Jasper County.

